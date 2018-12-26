PARETO Rewards (PARETO) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARETO Rewards token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. PARETO Rewards has a market capitalization of $464,601.00 and approximately $1,902.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.77 or 0.11478055 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028859 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001235 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00001079 BTC.

About PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards (PARETO) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,337,840 tokens. The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork.

PARETO Rewards Token Trading

PARETO Rewards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARETO Rewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

