Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $660.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to report sales of $660.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $648.00 million and the highest is $678.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Nomura lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 110.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.87%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

