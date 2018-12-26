Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN):

12/20/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

12/19/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.97. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $867.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,141,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,511,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 998,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 907,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,624.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 630,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,141,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,511,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 38,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

