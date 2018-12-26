Payfair Price Up 67.5% Over Last 7 Days (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Payfair token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Payfair has a market capitalization of $455,287.00 and $159.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded 67.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Payfair

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 88,999,687 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io.

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

