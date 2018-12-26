Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.96

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 3335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The company has a market cap of $468.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,370.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,282.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

