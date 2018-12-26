Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to report $31.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $31.21 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported sales of $28.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year sales of $122.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $128.57 million, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $129.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,393. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,228.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $517,550. 18.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 57.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 17.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

