PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report sales of $97.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.90 million and the highest is $98.50 million. PetIQ posted sales of $51.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $515.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $514.50 million to $516.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $600.71 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $628.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PetIQ to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PetIQ from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. 4,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,997. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $608.36 million, a PE ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Helios Partners Iv, L.P. sold 1,838,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $68,312,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,004,503 shares of company stock worth $110,791,066. Company insiders own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eos Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2,470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 136,511,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,199,803 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,310,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 82,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 669,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after buying an additional 155,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after buying an additional 155,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

