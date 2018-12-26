Phantasma (SOUL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.89 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.89 million and $167,177.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006771 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00021866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00226711 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015631 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000318 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Bitbns and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

