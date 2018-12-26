Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.24 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE:PDM opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,022.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

