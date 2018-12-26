PikcioChain (PKC) Price Hits $0.0192 on Major Exchanges

PikcioChain (CURRENCY:PKC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One PikcioChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and CoinBene. In the last seven days, PikcioChain has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. PikcioChain has a market capitalization of $832,170.00 and $857.00 worth of PikcioChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PikcioChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.02459337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00147639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00200046 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026682 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026677 BTC.

PikcioChain Profile

PikcioChain’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. PikcioChain’s total supply is 83,927,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,267,849 tokens. The Reddit community for PikcioChain is /r/PikcioChain. PikcioChain’s official message board is news.pikciochain.com. PikcioChain’s official Twitter account is @pikciochainpkc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PikcioChain’s official website is www.pikcio.com.

Buying and Selling PikcioChain

PikcioChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PikcioChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PikcioChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PikcioChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PikcioChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PikcioChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.