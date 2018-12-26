Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) Position Increased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,547,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,409,000 after acquiring an additional 888,156 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 509,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,379,000 after acquiring an additional 490,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 391,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 366,890 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

NASDAQ PPC opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $31.79.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/pilgrims-pride-co-ppc-position-increased-by-putnam-investments-llc.html.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.