PinkCoin (PINK) Achieves Market Cap of $735,279.00

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. PinkCoin has a market cap of $735,279.00 and approximately $9,106.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PinkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, PinkCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.02179368 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007028 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005786 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000675 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00001558 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PinkCoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 420,567,849 coins and its circulating supply is 395,307,413 coins. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PinkCoin is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PinkCoin

PinkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PinkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PinkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

