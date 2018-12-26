Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Takes Position in General Electric (GE)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 158.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294,608 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,605,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $498,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,085 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,706,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,691,000 after purchasing an additional 883,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,814,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,722 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

In other news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,151. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/planning-alternatives-ltd-adv-takes-position-in-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.