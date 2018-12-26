Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Platform Specialty Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Platform Specialty Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAH opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Platform Specialty Products has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 3.01.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.69 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Platform Specialty Products’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Edward Capps bought 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $502,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,419.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 549,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,022,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,269,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,810,313 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 227,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Platform Specialty Products by 41.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Platform Specialty Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Platform Specialty Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Platform Specialty Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 267,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

