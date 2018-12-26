PlusOneCoin (PLUS1) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

PlusOneCoin (CURRENCY:PLUS1) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. PlusOneCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,165.00 worth of PlusOneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlusOneCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One PlusOneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlusOneCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.03360655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.91 or 0.04461983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00793510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.01266188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00133681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.01574320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00378517 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PlusOneCoin Coin Profile

PlusOneCoin (CRYPTO:PLUS1) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PlusOneCoin’s total supply is 8,319,055 coins. The Reddit community for PlusOneCoin is /r/PlusOneCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlusOneCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlusOneCoin. The official website for PlusOneCoin is www.plusonecoin.org.

Buying and Selling PlusOneCoin

PlusOneCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlusOneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlusOneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlusOneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlusOneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlusOneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.