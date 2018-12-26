Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 360,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.17% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Miragen Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Hughes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,184.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

