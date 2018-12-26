Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 632.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,234,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,103,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,056,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 20,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $937,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 30,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,700 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

WH stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.42 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

