Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 109,700 Shares of Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 109,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $150,690,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $42,036,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 374.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 468,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,680,000 after purchasing an additional 369,901 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $29,458,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,640,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $601,470,000 after purchasing an additional 233,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Allegion had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

