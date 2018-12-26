PolyOne (POL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

POL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wellington Shields cut shares of PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of POL opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PolyOne will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP M. John Jr. Midea purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $32,634.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,487.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $529,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POL. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in PolyOne during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 5,112.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 344,053 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PolyOne by 64.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyOne during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

