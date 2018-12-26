PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,802 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $46,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in PPL by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 70,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 119,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 72.89%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

In related news, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 22,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $694,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/ppl-corp-ppl-shares-sold-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.