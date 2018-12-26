Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $251.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $108.41 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLPC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

