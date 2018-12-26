Premier (PINC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. Premier has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.79 million. Premier had a net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,210 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $100,731.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $506,302.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli L. Price sold 18,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $684,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,725 shares of company stock worth $1,042,126 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Premier by 39.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 60,437 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,104,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

