ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (HYHG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4036 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

HYHG traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,061 shares. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $70.22.

