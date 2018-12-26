ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.
OILK stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 31,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87.
Read More: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.