ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,538,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,730. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

