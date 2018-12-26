ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2811 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 487. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

