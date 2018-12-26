ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1218 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of UGE traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (UGE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/proshares-ultra-consumer-goods-uge-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12.html.

About ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

