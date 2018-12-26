Proshares Ultra Gold Miners (GDXX) Declares $0.03 Special Dividend

Proshares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of Proshares Ultra Gold Miners stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 21,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321. Proshares Ultra Gold Miners has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

