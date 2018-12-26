ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of QLD stock traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.68. 4,399,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,320. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $102.51.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

