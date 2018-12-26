ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1729 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NYSEARCA:UWM traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 268,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,615. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $89.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/proshares-ultra-russell2000-uwm-announces-dividend-increase-0-17-per-share.html.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.