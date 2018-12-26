ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (SRTY) Trading Up 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) shares were up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $47.44. Approximately 66,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 717,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 295.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 92,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 68,764 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

