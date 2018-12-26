ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NYSEARCA TWM traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,152. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

