Prothena (PRTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.63

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 145130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

The firm has a market cap of $354.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.57.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.43. Prothena had a negative net margin of 18,276.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at $7,801,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 72.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 16.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at $51,189,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 47.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

