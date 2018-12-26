Prudential Financial Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Glu Mobile by 14,199.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,975 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in Glu Mobile by 5,940.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,850 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,470,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Glu Mobile by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,374,000 after purchasing an additional 460,693 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Glu Mobile by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,253,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 267,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Glu Mobile to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.14 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 89,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $626,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 766,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,349.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 179,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,323,615.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,315.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,808 shares of company stock worth $2,903,494. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

