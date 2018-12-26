Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,174 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $23,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 880,315 shares of company stock valued at $22,026,194 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.54.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

