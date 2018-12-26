Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 30.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 188,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAKE shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Sunday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of LAKE opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 million. Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

