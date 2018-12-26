Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 26,650 Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Francesca’s were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 341.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 42.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,212 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 5,095,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in Francesca’s during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 185,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRAN opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Francesca’s Holdings Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Francesca’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

