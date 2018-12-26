Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MRC Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,047,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,492,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,674,000 after acquiring an additional 647,445 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,639,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after acquiring an additional 112,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MRC Global by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,061,000 after acquiring an additional 279,361 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MRC Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MRC Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price target on MRC Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63. MRC Global Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.64.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

