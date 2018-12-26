Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

PUBGY opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. It offers creative solutions, such as direct marketing, customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communication, events communication, and multicultural or ethnic communication services, as well as engages in the video production and broadcast business.

