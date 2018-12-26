Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Select Medical worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,163,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $297,407,000 after purchasing an additional 919,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 270,498 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 251.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,728,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,091 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 37,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $751,233.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,251,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,393,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,682. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Select Medical from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

