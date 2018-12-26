PWR Coin (PWR) One Day Volume Hits $24.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $367,488.00 and $24.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.02185121 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00466311 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023754 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00034052 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010819 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018926 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006830 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

