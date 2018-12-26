Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for EnLink Midstream Partners LP Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (ENLK)

EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENLK. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised EnLink Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EnLink Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NYSE ENLK opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.33 and a beta of 2.10. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. EnLink Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,212,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,721 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,657,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,208,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,277,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,637,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,840,000 after acquiring an additional 860,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $304,942.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

