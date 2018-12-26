Quanterix (QTRX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.11. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 88.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Connolly acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,626.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,764 shares of company stock worth $2,213,265 over the last three months. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Quanterix by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 227,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Quanterix by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 345,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 227,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 163,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Quanterix by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 313,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 147,750 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.