Quarterhill (QTRH) versus Liberty Tax (TAXA) Head to Head Comparison

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) and Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Liberty Tax pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Quarterhill pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and Liberty Tax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill -55.70% -7.97% -6.79% Liberty Tax -5.36% -10.31% -4.71%

Risk & Volatility

Quarterhill has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Quarterhill and Liberty Tax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Tax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quarterhill currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.81%. Given Quarterhill’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than Liberty Tax.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of Quarterhill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quarterhill and Liberty Tax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $134.71 million 0.76 $10.22 million $0.52 1.67 Liberty Tax $174.87 million 0.94 $130,000.00 N/A N/A

Quarterhill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Tax.

Summary

Liberty Tax beats Quarterhill on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. Its Mobility segment provides automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products. It serves intelligent transportation systems industry through salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators, as well as directly. Its Factory segment creates and licenses enterprise asset management (EAM) software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce, as well as Internet. It offers WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. Its customers include taxpayers who, for reasons of complexity, convenience, or the need for prompt tax refunds, seek assisted tax preparation services. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

