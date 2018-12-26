Quorum Health (QHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.15

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 3309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 248.56% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $460.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Quorum Health’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quorum Health Corp will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Quorum Health by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quorum Health by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Quorum Health by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quorum Health during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Quorum Health during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

