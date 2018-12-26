RA Medical Systems (RMED) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

RMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE:RMED opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. RA Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $5,658,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $4,550,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $4,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $3,185,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $2,748,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

