Randgold Resources Limited (RRS) to Issue Dividend of $2.69 on January 11th

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.69 per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Randgold Resources’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RRS stock opened at GBX 6,470 ($84.54) on Wednesday. Randgold Resources has a one year low of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) and a one year high of GBX 8,255 ($107.87).

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Randgold Resources to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price objective (down previously from GBX 9,000 ($117.60)) on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price objective on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Randgold Resources from GBX 6,256 ($81.75) to GBX 6,240 ($81.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Randgold Resources to a “sector performer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Randgold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,599.09 ($86.23).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/randgold-resources-limited-rrs-to-issue-dividend-of-2-69-on-january-11th.html.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.