Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Randgold Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

GOLD traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $86.25. 15,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,195. Randgold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of -0.27.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $243.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Randgold Resources will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 285,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

