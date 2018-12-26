Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 11,946 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 186.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 115.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other Facebook news, VP David B. Fischer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $509,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.67, for a total value of $9,331,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,580 shares of company stock worth $70,509,188. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $362.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 11,946 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/rathbone-brothers-plc-sells-11946-shares-of-facebook-inc-fb.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.