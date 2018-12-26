Reality Shares Fundstrat DQM Long ETF Plans Special Dividend of $0.08 (DQML)

Reality Shares Fundstrat DQM Long ETF (NYSEARCA:DQML) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0846 per share on Monday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of Reality Shares Fundstrat DQM Long ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428. Reality Shares Fundstrat DQM Long ETF has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

